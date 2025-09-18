Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain has urged officials to submit accurate damage reports within two weeks following heavy rainfall and floods that caused extensive damage to crops, houses and livestock across the district. She emphasised that state government compensation must reach all eligible affected people transparently and promptly.

Jain instructed officials to conduct public announcements in villages to ensure residents are aware of the compensation process, leaving no eligible individual out. In the Tanda sub-division, seven villages—Fatta, Kulla, Salempur, Tahli, Rada, Abdullapur and Miani—have experienced over 75 per cent crop damage due to flooding. Girdawari in these villages will be completed within one week.

Farmers will receive compensation based on crop loss: Rs 10,000 per acre for 26–75 per cent damage and Rs 20,000 per acre for 76–100 per cent damage. After financial approval, compensation will be directly transferred to affected farmers’ accounts within seven days. Special assessments will be conducted by Tehsildars or Naib Tehsildars, who will personally visit affected villages within two weeks.

Regarding house damage, compensation rates revised from August 1, 2025, include up to Rs 1,20,000 for fully or severely damaged houses and Rs 40,000 for partially damaged houses (15 per cent or more). PWD and Panchayati Raj Department officials, including AEs, SDOs and JEs, will submit reports with geo-tagged photos via a designated mobile app within the stipulated timeline.

For livestock losses, veterinary officers will document deceased animals through photographs. In cases where animals were buried or washed away, reports will be prepared using the 2024 livestock survey, vaccination records and village-level inquiries.

All special assessments must be completed within 14 days, with each department conducting random checks on at least 20 per cent of cases. Draft reports will be publicly displayed for one week, objections resolved within six days, and final reports submitted to the state-level committee within three days. Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain stressed that assessments should be conducted fairly and sensitively to ensure no deserving family is deprived of government aid.