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Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur DC flags off cancer screening bus

Hoshiarpur DC flags off cancer screening bus

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:40 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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DC Aashika Jain flags off a cancer detection bus in Hoshiarpur.
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Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain on Wednesday flagged off Livasa Hospital’s mobile cancer screening bus. The bus has been launched by the hospital as part of initiatives taken during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The mobile unit will provide digital mammography for breast cancer screening, Pap smear tests for cervical cancer and PSA tests for prostate cancer. It will also educate people about preventive healthcare, timely medical consultation and follow-up treatment.

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Dr Mayank Kapoor, consultant, medical oncology; Dr Shubh Mahindru, director, surgical oncology; and regional facility director Abhinav Srivastava were present on the occasion. Dr Kapoor said the initiative aimed to take cancer screening and awareness services closer to local communities and encourage people to undergo timely screening.

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Dr Mahindru stressed the importance of women prioritising breast health and seeking medical advice without hesitation. The hospital management said the mobile unit was aimed at bridging gaps in access to preventive healthcare services.

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