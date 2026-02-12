DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur depot buses go off roads, commuters suffer

Hoshiarpur depot buses go off roads, commuters suffer

Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:58 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
Bus services at the Hoshiarpur depot remained suspended on from 12 noon on Wednesday following a strike call by the Punjab Roadways-Punbus Workers Union.

As many as 76 buses did not operate, severely affecting routes to Pathankot, Tanda, Batala, Amritsar, Shimla, Chandigarh and Delhi. Volvo services were also suspended.

The sudden halt in services caused significant inconvenience to passengers. Commuters were seen waiting at the bus stand for hours and struggling to find alternative transport. Students holding government bus passes were forced to purchase tickets of private buses to reach their destinations. While private operators witnessed increased demand, the state exchequer is estimated to have suffered a loss of around Rs 2 lakh a day.

The union reiterated its demands, including regularisation of employees, equal pay for equal work, abolition of the contractual system and reinstatement of terminated workers. It also sought the withdrawal of cases registered during the agitation and the release of employees lodged in jail.

Union leaders warned that the strike would continue until their demands are met. They also announced a protest outside the Chief Minister’s residence in Sangrur on February 12 if no concrete action is taken.

