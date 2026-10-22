Hoshiarpur district administration rolls out 60-day anti-drug plan

The Hoshiarpur district administration has launched a 60-day action plan to tackle drug abuse in identified vulnerable areas through awareness, employment, sports activities, treatment and rehabilitation under the Punjab Government’s ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said officials from various departments would visit villages to sensitise residents to the harmful effects of drugs and encourage community participation in the campaign.

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Assistant Commissioner (Under Training) Amandeep Kaur visited Bhungarni village on Wednesday and held a meeting with residents, gram panchayat and departmental officials to discuss drug prevention and rehabilitation.

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An employment fair will be organised at Bhungarni on October 29, in which various companies and industrial units expected to participate. The initiative aims to connect local youth with job opportunities.

The Sports Department will organise activities in the village and deploy a coach to train youngsters twice a day. The administration will also focus on sports training and nutritious food to encourage a healthy lifestyle.

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The Health and Family Welfare Department will hold weekly screening camps to identify people affected by substance abuse and facilitate their treatment at de-addiction and rehabilitation centres. Two youths were admitted to a de-addiction centre on Wednesday.

The police will strengthen surveillance by setting up regular checkpoints at village entry and exit points. The administration aims to curb drug abuse through coordinated efforts involving employment, healthcare, sports and stricter policing.