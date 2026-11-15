Hoshiarpur: Election Commission of India official inspects EVMs ahead of 2027 state elections

The Principal Secretary of the Election Commission of India (ECI) B.C. Patra inspected the first level checking (FLC) process of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines at the District EVM Warehouse in Hoshiarpur.

The inspection was conducted in view of preparations for the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for 2027. Patra reviewed the arrangements, technical checks and quality assurance measures being undertaken as part of the FLC process. ASO Satish Kumar accompanied him.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General)-cum-Additional District Election Officer Major (Dr) Sumit Mudh was also present. He briefed Patra on the arrangements and preparations made by the district administration for the checking process. Patra expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. Mudh said the FLC of EVMs and VVPAT machines in the district had commenced on November 12 at the District EVM Warehouse. The exercise was being carried out by authorised engineers of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in accordance with the guidelines and technical standards prescribed by the Election Commission of India.

He said representatives of various recognised political parties had also been ensured participation in the process to maintain transparency. The entire exercise was being video graphed and live webcast, with the feed also being made available at the district headquarters and the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab.

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He added that all election-related preparations were being undertaken in accordance with the Election Commission's directions and prescribed standards.