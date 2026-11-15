Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur: Election Commission of India official inspects EVMs ahead of 2027 state elections

Hoshiarpur: Election Commission of India official inspects EVMs ahead of 2027 state elections

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 10:08 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Principal Secretary of the Election Commission of India (ECI) B.C. Patra inspected the first level checking (FLC) process of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines at the District EVM Warehouse in Hoshiarpur.

The inspection was conducted in view of preparations for the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for 2027. Patra reviewed the arrangements, technical checks and quality assurance measures being undertaken as part of the FLC process. ASO Satish Kumar accompanied him.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General)-cum-Additional District Election Officer Major (Dr) Sumit Mudh was also present. He briefed Patra on the arrangements and preparations made by the district administration for the checking process. Patra expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. Mudh said the FLC of EVMs and VVPAT machines in the district had commenced on November 12 at the District EVM Warehouse. The exercise was being carried out by authorised engineers of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in accordance with the guidelines and technical standards prescribed by the Election Commission of India.

He said representatives of various recognised political parties had also been ensured participation in the process to maintain transparency. The entire exercise was being video graphed and live webcast, with the feed also being made available at the district headquarters and the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab.

Advertisement

He added that all election-related preparations were being undertaken in accordance with the Election Commission's directions and prescribed standards.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts