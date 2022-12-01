Hoshiarpur gets new Dist Education Officer

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 30

Harbhagwant Singh took over as the District Education Officer (Secondary Education) Hoshiarpur today at the District Administrative Complex.

Prior to this, he was posted as District Education Officer, Tarn Taran. After taking the charge, he said, he would continue to work for the all-round development of education and to create an ideal educational environment in the district.

He added that the work of the office would be time-bound and negligence in duty would not be tolerated.