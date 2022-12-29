Hoshiarpur gets road sweeping machine, trial held

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 28

A successful trial of state-of-the-art vacuum cleaning machine took place in the city. With this initiative, Hoshiarpur will now be included in the list of select cities in the state, where the city is cleaned with modern machines.

Inspecting the trial run of vacuum cleaning machine from Bus Stand Chowk, Hoshiarpur today, Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa said in order to make the state clean and beautiful, the trial run of state-of-the-art cleaning machine had been completed in Hoshiarpur today, which would be launched soon for cleaning Hoshiarpur city. Mayor Surinder Kumar and Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Saini were also present on the occasion. Mayor said before the purchase of this vacuum cleaning machine, a trial was conducted so that its performance could be checked completely before the purchase of the machine.

The Cabinet Minister said the purchase of this machine including the truck would cost between 55-60 lakhs and the annual maintenance cost for three years would be around Rs 1 crore. He said the proposal regarding the purchase of the machine had been passed in the house meeting of the Municipal Corporation and the purchase of the machine would be done by the end of January.

Jimpa said it was his endeavor to make Hoshiarpur a dump free city as soon as possible and efforts had been started for this also.