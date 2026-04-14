Hoshiarpur Government college honours students for excellence in academics, sports

The annual prize distribution function of Government College, Hoshiarpur was held with great enthusiasm and academic spirit, celebrating the achievements of students in various fields. Dr Ravjot Singh, Cabinet Minister for Jails, Parliamentary Affairs, and NRI Affairs, Punjab, attended as the chief guest, while Dr Gulzar Singh Sanghera, Director of Punjab Agricultural University’s Regional Research Centre, Kapurthala, was the guest of honour.

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During the function, a total of 235 prizes and trophies were distributed to students for excellence in academics, sports, cultural and co-curricular activities. These included eight roll of honour distinctions along with 12 college colours.

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The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries. Principal Prof (Dr) Gagandip Cheema, formally welcomed the guests and presented the annual report of the college. In her report, she highlighted the remarkable achievements of students at inter-university, university, state and national levels. She shared that several students secured university positions, reflecting the institution’s academic excellence.

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In cultural activities, the college’s folk dance team ‘Sammi’ secured first position in the Inter-Zonal Youth Festival and third position in the Punjab State Inter-University Youth Festival. In sports, students brought laurels to the institution through outstanding performances. Student Hassina won a gold medal in the 46th State Karate Championship, while another student secured a silver medal in the 46th Senior Punjab Judo Championship. Adding to the pride of the institution, NCC cadets Priyanshu and Sonia participated in the prestigious 77th Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

The report also highlighted the meaningful contributions of the NSS unit in community service, along with the active role of the Institution Innovation Council and Entrepreneurship Cell in promoting innovation and entrepreneurial skills among students.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Sanghera congratulated the students on their achievements and emphasised the importance of hard work, perseverance and dedication. He encouraged them to remain focused on their goals and prepare themselves to face future challenges with confidence and integrity.

The event concluded with the presentation of mementoes to the dignitaries. The vote of thanks was delivered by Assistant Professor Navdeep Kaur, while the programme was effectively conducted by Assistant Professor Mamta Bansal. Eminent alumnus Amandeep Singh Sajjan, District Sports President and former Mr Punjab and Parvinder Singh, halka coordinator, Nasha Mukti Morcha, Sham Chaurasi, remained present.