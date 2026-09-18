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Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur gyms offer discounts to boost youth voter turnout

Hoshiarpur gyms offer discounts to boost youth voter turnout

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 11:03 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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The Hoshiarpur Gym Association has announced special discounts for youngsters to encourage voter registration and electoral participation.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Aashika Jain appreciated the initiative, saying such efforts could help create greater awareness among youth about the importance of exercising their franchise.

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The announcement followed a meeting between Jain and association representatives, where measures to motivate youngsters to participate in the electoral process were discussed.

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Under the initiative, youngsters who register for voter identity cards will receive a 25 per cent discount on gym memberships. Those who cast their vote and show the indelible ink mark on their finger will be eligible for a 50 per cent discount.

Jain said linking voter awareness with youth-oriented initiatives could encourage more youngsters to register as voters and actively participate in elections.

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She urged other institutions, organisations, and private establishments in the district to partner with the Election Department and launch similar initiatives to strengthen voter awareness.

The initiative aims to encourage young people to not only enrol as voters but also to actively exercise their right to vote.

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