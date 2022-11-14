Hoshiarpur: Hit on head, 13-year-old boy dies

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 13

A 13-year-old boy, who was working in the fields, died after he was allegedly hit on the head with a tool by his employer. The Tanda police have booked the accused.

The police said Avtar Lal, a resident of Randian village, has lodged a complaint against Jagjit Singh, alias Jeeto, a resident of the same village, who had taken his 13-year-old son, Karan on October 30 to work in the fields. When Karan came back home on October 31, he could barely walk. He took him to the Civil Hospital, Tanda, from where he was referred to the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur.

Karan was in a state of unconsciousness during this time. When he regained consciousness, he told his father that during the work he had an argument with Jagjit Singh over some issue. Following which, the accused allegedly hit him on the head with a heavy sugarcane cutting tool with the intention of killing him. The father of the deceased said after seeing the critical condition of his son, the doctors referred him to PGI, Chandigarh, where Karan died on the night of November 11. The police have started the investigation after registering a case on the charge of murder against Jagjit Singh.