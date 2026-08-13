Hoshiarpur Improvement Trust reclaims two plots after nearly two decades

The Hoshiarpur Improvement Trust has reclaimed two plots in Scheme No. 10 (Dr Ambedkar Nagar) that had allegedly remained under illegal occupation for nearly two decades.

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Improvement Trust Chairman Gurwinder Singh Pabla said action against encroachments on government properties was being carried out as per the directions of the authorities concerned.

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One of the reclaimed properties, Plot No. 369-B, measuring around 214 square yards (nearly 10 marlas), had been enclosed with a boundary wall and a gate by the occupants. The Trust team took possession of the plot and locked the gate.

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Similarly, Plot No. 400-A, measuring around 370 square yards (nearly 16 marlas), had allegedly been used by the occupants by constructing an access road to their residence and installing a large gate in front of the property. The Improvement Trust removed the gate, took back possession of the property and installed a board declaring it as Trust property.

Pabla said both plots would now be sold through e-auction in accordance with the government directions. The revenue generated from the sale would be utilised for development works in Hoshiarpur.

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He said the Trust had also revised the reserve prices of two properties in Scheme No. 2 (Rajiv Gandhi Avenue) after these failed to attract bidders in the 2025-26 auction. The properties — a 3,292-square-yard health centre site and a 6,248-square-yard primary school site — had earlier been priced at Rs 30,435 per square yard, equivalent to around Rs 7 lakh per marla.

Following a 25 per cent reduction approved by the Price and Rent Fixation Committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner, the revised rate was fixed at Rs 22,826 per square yard, or around Rs 5.25 lakh per marla, he said.

The Chairman added that 120 plots of different sizes had been worked out in a 7.72-acre pocket in Scheme No. 2. Of these, the draw for 58 plots would be held soon. The government had also approved the tender process for development works in the pocket, which were expected to commence shortly.