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Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur: Jeweller, kin booked for sexually exploiting, blackmailing woman

Hoshiarpur: Jeweller, kin booked for sexually exploiting, blackmailing woman

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 09:36 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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The Mukerian police have booked a jeweller and two members of his family for allegedly blackmailing a woman, sexually exploiting and extorting around Rs 40 lakh from her. The main accused Gaurav Verma has been arrested.

According to the complaint, the woman’s family had been getting jewellery made from Laxmi Jewellers for a long time, due to which she was acquainted with the accused’s family.

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The complainant alleged that in 2024, when she visited a shop, Gaurav was present there. She alleged that he offered her a glass of drinking water, after consuming which she became unconscious. When she regained consciousness, she allegedly found herself without clothes.

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She alleged that the accused had made an objectionable video of her and subsequently used it to blackmail her.

According to the complaint, he allegedly threatened and sexually exploited her repeatedly. He also allegedly extorted around Rs 40 lakh from her.

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The woman further alleged that when she informed Gaurav’s brother Nannu Verma and father Pamma about the matter, they too allegedly threatened her.

The police have registered a case against Gaurav Verma, Nannu Verma and Pamma under Sections 376, 406, 384, 506 and 120-B of the IPC. The police said the matter was being investigated.

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