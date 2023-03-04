Hoshiarpur judge flags off legal awareness van

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 3

To publicise free legal aid and the upcoming National Lok Adalat on May 13, Dilbagh Singh Johal, the District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Hoshiarpur, flagged off an awareness van.

It will promote various schemes of NALSA, including free legal aid, Lok Adalats, permanent Lok Adalat (public utility services) mediation and conciliation centre from till March 16 so that more people should be made aware about these schemes. The main objective of this van is to make people aware about free legal aid abd schemes issued by NALSA and about their rights, along with this, National Lok Adalats which are to be established at district level and sub-division level.

On this occasion, Jatinder Pal Singh Khurmi, Additional Sessions Judge, Hoshiarpur, Puneet Mohan Sharma, Additional Sessions Judge, Hoshiarpur, and Aparajita Joshi, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Hoshiarpur, were also present.

Meanwhile, Johal on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Ram Colony Camp, Hoshiarpur. Joshi accompanied him. On the occasion, officials heard the problems of children of a juvenile and children’s home and interacted with elders of an old age home.