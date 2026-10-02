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Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur karateka wins state medal for third straight year

Hoshiarpur karateka wins state medal for third straight year

Karanpreet Singh Chahal takes bronze in U-19 category at state school games

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:31 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Karateka Karanpreet Singh Chahal with Chief Karate Coach Shihan Jagmohan Vij.
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Hoshiarpur karateka Karanpreet Singh Chahal has won a medal at the Punjab State School Games Karate Championship for the third consecutive year.

Representing Hoshiarpur, Karanpreet won a bronze medal in the Under-19 category at the Punjab State School Games Karate Championship held in Amritsar.

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Shihan Jagmohan Vij, chief karate coach at Jagmohan’s Institute of Traditional Karate, said Karanpreet had maintained his medal-winning streak at the state-level championship organised by the Punjab Education Department.

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Karanpreet had earlier won a bronze medal in the Under-17 category at the Punjab State School Karate Championship held in Pathankot in 2024. In 2025, he won a silver medal in the Under-17 below-50 kg category at the championship held in Jalandhar.

According to Vij, Karanpreet is the first male karateka from Hoshiarpur district to win medals at the Punjab State School Games Karate Championship for three consecutive years.

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