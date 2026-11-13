Hoshiarpur karatekas win three medals at state-level championship

Players of Jagmohan Institute of Traditional Karate (JITK) brought laurels to Hoshiarpur by winning three medals at the state-level karate championship organised by the Punjab Sports Department under the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan initiative at Mohali.

Six players from the institute had been selected to represent Hoshiarpur district in the state-level competition. The players — Riyan Barpagga, Sukhneet Singh, Harnoor Kaur, Naaira Verma, Rajat Kumar and Karanpreet Singh Chahal — had qualified after securing first positions in their respective district-level events. They are trained by internationally acclaimed karate coach and international referee Jagmohan Vij.

Among the medal winners, Naaira Verma clinched a bronze medal in the sub-junior girls’ under-14 category in the below-50 kg weight class. With this achievement, she became the first karate player from Hoshiarpur district to win a medal in the competition.

Karanpreet Singh Chahal secured a silver medal in the under-19 boys’ below-50 kg category, while Rajat Kumar bagged a bronze medal in the above-84 kg weight category, further enhancing the district’s medal tally.

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Expressing happiness over the achievements, chief karate coach Jagmohan Vij congratulated all the medal winners. On their return to Hoshiarpur, the players were felicitated by him at the institute’s dojo.