Hoshiarpur Land Scam: PCS officer’s father among suspects

Jalandhar, November 22
In the new list of 42 accused in the Rs 64 crore Hoshiarpur land scam readied by the VB, the name of PCS officer Anand Sagar Sharma’s father Prem Sagar Sharma has also surfaced.
Sharma was the SDM of Hoshiarpur when the scam took place. The scam pertains to doling out higher compensation for land acquisition illegally to several persons for the widening of Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur highway.
