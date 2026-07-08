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Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur lawyers go on indefinite strike over Legal Aid Defence Counsel Policy

Hoshiarpur lawyers go on indefinite strike over Legal Aid Defence Counsel Policy

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:35 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Members of the District Bar Association hold a sit-in protest against the LADC policy in Jalandhar on Tuesday.
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The District Bar Association, Hoshiarpur, on Monday began an indefinite strike in protest against the Legal Aid Defence Counsel Policy, following the directions of the Punjab Bar Association.

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The strike is being led by District Bar Association President Advocate PS Ghumman, who said that the association’s executive committee had unanimously decided to extend full support to the decisions taken by the Joint Action Committee of the Punjab Bar Association.

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Addressing the members, Advocate Ghumman said that the Punjab Bar Association had earlier unanimously resolved to oppose the Legal Aid Defence Counsel Policy. He claimed that the Chief Justice of India had also acknowledged concerns regarding the policy and had constituted a committee to review it. However, despite the passage of considerable time, no report or final decision has been made public.

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He further said that during a meeting between representatives of the Punjab Bar Association and the Chief Justice of India, it was acknowledged that the policy had been introduced to improve legal services for the public. However, due to its alleged misuse, there was a need to review the policy.

Advocate Ghumman said that the Punjab Bar Association’s executive committee had demanded that the Chief Justice of India, along with the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the Punjab Legal Services Authority (PLSA), should immediately withdraw the Legal Aid Defence Counsel Policy and restore the earlier system. Under the previous arrangement, advocates from the concerned Bar Associations were empanelled to provide free legal aid services.

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He added that the District Bar Association would decide its future course of action in accordance with the decisions taken by the Punjab Bar Association’s Joint Action Committee. The strike will continue until further directions from the association.

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