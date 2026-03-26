Hoshiarpur leads life-saving drive, registers 1,500 stem cell donors

In an important health initiative, the district administration of Hoshiarpur, along with the Arjan Vir Foundation, successfully carried out a large stem cell donation awareness and registration campaign. The campaign was held in more than 15 schools and colleges, where students and staff participated actively. Awareness seminars were organised to explain how stem cell donation can help patients suffering from serious diseases like blood cancer, thalassaemia and other blood disorders.

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During the campaign, 1,587 samples were collected and registered in the global stem cell donor registry. This will help patients across the world find matching donors more easily. Social worker Naresh Gupta, former secretary of Red Cross Hoshiarpur, played a key role in organising and supporting the campaign. “Awareness is the first step to saving lives. When young people understand that a simple step can help someone live again, they come forward willingly,” said Naresh Gupta. Experts say such drives are very important in India because the chances of finding a matching donor are still very low. More registrations mean more hope for patients who are waiting for treatment.

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How stem cell donation works:

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Stem cells are found in bone marrow and help in making blood cells. Patients with serious blood diseases often need a stem cell transplant to survive. First, doctors find a matching donor through a special test.

Finding a match is not easy, even within families. If a match is found, stem cells are collected from the donor through a safe and simple process called apheresis. Blood is taken from one arm, stem cells are separated by a machine and the rest of the blood is returned to the body.

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These healthy stem cells are then given to the patient, helping them build a new and healthy blood system. Global registries connect donors and patients, increasing the chances of saving lives.

Gupta also stressed the need to continue such efforts. “India needs more donors. Campaigns like this create awareness and encourage people to help others,” he said. He further added, “similar campaigns can be organised again if people come forward for this noble cause. We want Hoshiarpur to truly justify its name by proving itself ‘Hoshiar’ by leading in this cause of humanity.”

Officials said that joining the registry is very easy. It takes only a few minutes and requires filling a form and giving a cheek swab sample. People between 18 and 55 years can register. The district administration has promised to continue such campaigns in the future.

The Arjan Vir Foundation also said it will keep working to build a strong donor base in India. With strong public support, Hoshiarpur has shown how community efforts can bring hope to patients and save lives.