Hoshiarpur logs 22 Covid cases

Hoshiarpur: At least 22 new Covid cases have been detected in the district in the past two days. Civil Surgeon Dr Balwinder Kumar said 10 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Thursday while 12 more were reported on Wednesday. He said samples of 337 people with flu-like symptoms were taken on Saturday while reports of 330 samples were received. Out of the 330 samples, 10 came back positive. TNS

NGO writes to DGP against singer

Jalandhar: Prof MP Singh, the president of city-based NGO ‘Mission 6213’, in a letter addressed to the DGP, has demanded action against the lyric’s writer of song ‘Rise and Shine’ and Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh who sang it. He said in the light of a judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court against glorifying weapons, drugs and violence in songs, it must be removed from Youtube with immediate effect.

