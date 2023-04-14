Hoshiarpur logs 22 Covid cases

Hoshiarpur: At least 22 new Covid cases have been detected in the district in the past two days. Civil Surgeon Dr Balwinder Kumar said 10 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Thursday while 12 more were reported on Wednesday. He said samples of 337 people with flu-like symptoms were taken on Saturday while reports of 330 samples were received. Out of the 330 samples, 10 came back positive. TNS
NGO writes to DGP against singer
Jalandhar: Prof MP Singh, the president of city-based NGO ‘Mission 6213’, in a letter addressed to the DGP, has demanded action against the lyric’s writer of song ‘Rise and Shine’ and Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh who sang it. He said in the light of a judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court against glorifying weapons, drugs and violence in songs, it must be removed from Youtube with immediate effect.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...