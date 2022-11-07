Hoshiarpur man duped of Rs 7 lakh

Nawanshahr, November 6
A Hoshiarpur resident, Jatinder Kumar, was recently duped of lakhs of rupees by a Nawanshahr resident, who had reportedly promised to send the former to Australia.
Jatinder had been taking laboratory training from the accused, Ramesh Kumar. When Jatinder opened up to Ramesh about his desire to move abroad, Ramesh told him that he could help him move to Australia. The father of the victim, in his complaint to the police, said the accused had taken Rs 7,50,000 and a document, which he never returned.
A case has been registered under Sections 406, 420 and 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act.
