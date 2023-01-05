Hoshiarpur man killed in Canada, daughter injured

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, January 4

A man from Kammowal, Hoshiarpur, — Varinder Singh — was killed at his home in Canada on the new year day.

Varinder was shot dead at his home on January 1. His 21-year-old daughter, who was present there, was also injured in the incident.

Village sarpanch Amandeep Singh said that Varinder had gone to Canada with his wife and two daughters in 2019. Prior to that, he used to work at a hotel in Delhi. Varinder’s mother Surinder Kaur told the reporters that she got to know about the incident through a phone call. She was told over phone that Varinder was at his residence in 16 Avenue, Street 38, Edmonton, on January 1 when some people opened fire at him. The victim’s family has demanded that his son’s body be brought to India so that he can be cremated, according to the customs here.

#Canada #Hoshiarpur