Hoshiarpur man killed in hit-&-run

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 9

A person died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle.

The Garhshankar police have registered a case against the driver of the unidentified vehicle. According to

the information, Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Goliyan village, told the police that his brother Surinder Singh was returning home from work when an unknown vehicle hit him on the way, killing him on the spot.

After registering the case, the police have started further action.