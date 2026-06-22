Hoshiarpur MC polls scheduled for July 5

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development)-cum-Additional District Election Officer Nikas Kumar informed that the Punjab State Election Commission has announced the schedule for the General Elections-2026 of the Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation. He informed that polling for all 50 wards of the Municipal Corporation will be held on July 5 (Sunday).

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As per the election programme, candidates wishing to contest the elections can file their nomination papers from June 22 to June 25.

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He said that scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted by the respective Returning Officers on June 26, while the final list of eligible candidates remaining in the fray will be released on June 27 after the completion of the nomination withdrawal process.

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Nikas Kumar stated that three nomination centres have been established for different wards of the Municipal Corporation. Candidates from Ward Nos. 1 to 17 will submit their nomination papers in the Court Room at the SDM Office, Tehsil Complex, Hoshiarpur, near Jail Chowk.

Similarly, candidates from Ward Nos. 18 to 31 will file their nominations at the office of the Executive Engineer, Construction Division No. 1, Public Works Department (Buildings and Roads Branch), located near the Main Post Office in Civil Lines, Hoshiarpur. For Ward Nos. 32 to 50, the nomination centre has been set up in the court room of the District Development and Panchayat Officer’s Office on the first floor of the District Administrative Complex.

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The Additional District Election Officer said that directions have been issued to ensure adequate security arrangements at all nomination centres so that the process is conducted smoothly and peacefully. He added that the district administration is fully committed to conducting free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections.