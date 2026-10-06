Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal inspects paddy procurement arrangements

Member of Parliament Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Monday inspected the paddy procurement arrangements at the Phagwara grain market. The MP interacted with farmers and officials and reviewed the arrangements for procurement, lifting, payment and other facilities being provided to farmers at the grain market.

Chabbewal said clear directions had been issued to officials concerned to ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience while bringing their produce to the grain markets.

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Giving an overview of the procurement operations in the state, the MP said till October 4, a total of 3,83,116.68 MT of paddy had arrived in grain markets across Punjab, out of which 3,41,081.32 MT had already been procured. He added that payments amounting to Rs 188.09 crore had also been made to farmers.

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Chabbewal added that arrangements had been put in place across the state to ensure smooth procurement, timely lifting of paddy and prompt payments to farmers. He said the administration and procurement agencies were working in close coordination to ensure that the procurement process remained streamlined and farmers were able to sell their produce without unnecessary delays. He advised farmers to ensure that the moisture content in paddy remained within the prescribed limits.

DC Bansal said the district administration had made comprehensive arrangements to ensure smooth and hassle-free paddy procurement in Kapurthala district. He added that till October 4, a total of 42,289.99 MT of paddy had arrived in the grain markets of the district, of which 40,677.79 MT had already been procured.

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The DC added that payments amounting to Rs 43.96 crore had been made to farmers in the district. He said the administration was closely monitoring the procurement process and coordinating with the agencies concerned to resolve any issues promptly. He said special focus was also being laid on the immediate lifting of paddy from the grain markets and added that robust arrangements had been put in place to ensure that the procured paddy does not remain stacked in the mandis for an extended period and that adequate space remains available for incoming produce.

The DC urged farmers to bring paddy with moisture content of 17 per cent or below to grain markets.