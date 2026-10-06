DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal inspects paddy procurement arrangements

Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal inspects paddy procurement arrangements

article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:03 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal inspects the procurement arrangements at the Phagwara grain market.
Advertisement

Member of Parliament Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Monday inspected the paddy procurement arrangements at the Phagwara grain market. The MP interacted with farmers and officials and reviewed the arrangements for procurement, lifting, payment and other facilities being provided to farmers at the grain market.

Chabbewal said clear directions had been issued to officials concerned to ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience while bringing their produce to the grain markets.

Advertisement

Giving an overview of the procurement operations in the state, the MP said till October 4, a total of 3,83,116.68 MT of paddy had arrived in grain markets across Punjab, out of which 3,41,081.32 MT had already been procured. He added that payments amounting to Rs 188.09 crore had also been made to farmers.

Advertisement

Chabbewal added that arrangements had been put in place across the state to ensure smooth procurement, timely lifting of paddy and prompt payments to farmers. He said the administration and procurement agencies were working in close coordination to ensure that the procurement process remained streamlined and farmers were able to sell their produce without unnecessary delays. He advised farmers to ensure that the moisture content in paddy remained within the prescribed limits.

DC Bansal said the district administration had made comprehensive arrangements to ensure smooth and hassle-free paddy procurement in Kapurthala district. He added that till October 4, a total of 42,289.99 MT of paddy had arrived in the grain markets of the district, of which 40,677.79 MT had already been procured.

Advertisement

The DC added that payments amounting to Rs 43.96 crore had been made to farmers in the district. He said the administration was closely monitoring the procurement process and coordinating with the agencies concerned to resolve any issues promptly. He said special focus was also being laid on the immediate lifting of paddy from the grain markets and added that robust arrangements had been put in place to ensure that the procured paddy does not remain stacked in the mandis for an extended period and that adequate space remains available for incoming produce.

The DC urged farmers to bring paddy with moisture content of 17 per cent or below to grain markets.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts