The Nature Fest being organised by the Tourism Department of Punjab and the district administration at the local Lajwanti Sports Stadium started on Friday night. Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal inaugurated the fest.

On the first night, famous Punjabi singer Alaap Sikandar mesmerised the audience. He made the atmosphere musical with his popular songs like 'Main Nivaan Mera Murshid Uccha', 'Saj Ke Na Niklo Sohniyo Mausam Kharab Hai' and others. The audience welcomed him with a lot of applause.

Prior to this, a special bird watching programme was held at the Pong Dam in the morning which was attended by environmentalists as well as students. Players from Lajwanti Stadium, students from Vidya Mandir School, School of Eminence Baghpur, and Public Senior Secondary School, Talwara, participated enthusiastically in this programme.

Advertisement

District Development Fellow (DDF) Joya Siddiqui was specially present. She said every year a large number of migratory birds come to Pong Dam which make their home here during the winter season. This time during bird watching, migratory species like eurasian coot and northern shoveler were specially seen. The birds come here from the Shivalik ranges and enrich the biodiversity here. Advertisement

The DC, inspecting the different stalls, said different activities would be organised in this fest till February 25. He has called upon the people of the district to participate enthusiastically in the 'Hoshiarpur Nature Fest'. He said not only the people of the district, but also people from other places will be able to see the beauty of Hoshiarpur. Apart from this, cultural programmes will be organised daily in the fair.

The DC said there will be open entry for the people and about 100 stalls have been set up in the stadium offering various things, artifacts and goods