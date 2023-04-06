Hoshiarpur NGO helps restore sight of Rajouri child

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 5

The Rotary Eye Bank and Corneal Transplantation Society achieved another milestone by providing eyesight to visually impaired Rizwan Liaquat, son of Liaquat Iqbal, a resident of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, by getting his cornea transplanted free of cost.

After the surgery, a brief ceremony was conducted at Bali Hospital, Model Town, under the chairmanship of Dr Mohammed Jameel Bali.

Head of the society Sanjeev Arora said the organisation had already provided treatments to several patients from Jammu and Kashmir suffering from corneal blindness. He said an organisation from Rajouri had contacted him regarding Rizwan. The society got the child operated at Mitra Eye Hospital, Phagwara, he said.

“Seeing the happiness and smile on the child’s face after the transplant inspired us to work diligently for the cause,” Arora said. He urged the people to come forward for eye donation.

Chairman JB Behl and Dr Jameel Bali said they were happy to see that people of Punjab and its neighbouring states were aware about eye donation. The society will soon start a special awareness campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, they said. All possible efforts will be made to help victims of corneal blindness.

Principal DK Sharma, Madan Lal Mahajan, Kuldeep Rai Gupta, Rajendra Modgil, Vijay Arora, Avinash Sood, Jasveer Singh were among those present.