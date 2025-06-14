DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur outplay Ropar by 7 wickets in U-19 women’s cricket

Hoshiarpur outplay Ropar by 7 wickets in U-19 women’s cricket

Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 10:55 AM Jun 14, 2025 IST
In the Under-19 Women’s Inter-District Cricket Tournament organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, Hoshiarpur registered a dominant 7-wicket victory over the Ropar district team, marking their second consecutive win in the tournament.

Ropar won the toss and elected to bat first in the 50-over match. They posted a competitive total of 222 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted overs. Simarpreet top-scored with 92 runs, while Chahalpreet Kaur added 57 runs to the total.

For Hoshiarpur, Captain Surbhi delivered a brilliant bowling performance, taking 2 wickets for just 20 runs.

Chasing a target of 223, Hoshiarpur’s batters showed confidence and composure. The team reached 226 for 3 in 42.4 overs, securing a well-earned win. Dr Raman Ghai, Secretary of the Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA), expressed happiness over the team’s performance, calling it a major morale booster for the upcoming matches.

