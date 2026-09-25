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Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur: Outsourced employees protest outside MC House

Hoshiarpur: Outsourced employees protest outside MC House

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 12:13 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Outsourced employees staged a protest outside the Municipal Corporation House on Wednesday. The employees raised slogans and warned that they would continue their strike until their demands were accepted.

Outsourced Employees Union president Kamal Bhatti said the employees had been struggling for a long time for regularisation and an increase in wages.

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He said the government had earlier promised to bring outsourced employees under the direct system and provide a salary of Rs 20,500. However, he alleged that the benefit of the proposed salary increase was being extended only to sanitation and sewerage workers, while employees of other branches would be regularised without the salary hike.

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MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa, who reached the meeting, assured the employees that he would take up their demands with the government.

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