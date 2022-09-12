Hoshiarpur players win 10 medals for state in All-India Karate C'ship

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 11

Karate players of Jagmohan’s Institute of Traditional Karate (JITK) performed brilliantly by winning four gold, four silver and two bronze medals for the Punjab team in the All- India Karate Championship held at Jaipur.

On their return to Hoshiarpur, these players were felicitated in a special ceremony organised at Honbu Dojo of Jagmohans Institute of Traditional Karate.

Chief guest of felicitation ceremony Dr Lakhvir Singh, Senior Medical Officer, congratulated the players for their excellent performance and hoped that they would maintain consistency in their performance.Vice president of the District Karate Association, Mandeep Sharma, councillor Vijay Kumar Aggarwal were the guests of honour.

Sensei Jagmohan Vij, chief coach of the team and certified coach from the Karate Organisation of India (which is the only national federation of karate in India recognised by World Karate Federation and Asian Karate Federation), introduced the karatekas and detailed about their performance. In the tournament, Adabpreet Singh of Mount Carmel School, Kakkon, made a stellar start by winning the first gold medal for Punjab in the boys’ below seven-year Kumite event.

After that Dhairya Mehta (Gems Cambridge School) Akshita Sharma (St Joseph’s Convent School) in different sections of sub-junior boys and girls won the gold medal with Paras of DAV College Hoshiarpur in the below 55 kg senior boys category.

While in boys category, Ayush Bhargav and Dhairya Kalia (both Mount Carmel School, Kakko) Aarush Sharma (The Trinity School, Asalpur, Hoshiarpur) and Haimanjit of Ch. Balbir Singh Sr.Sec. Public School bagged the silver medal in 13 years girls Kumite.

Om Silhi of SD College, Hoshiarpur, won the bronze medal in the senior boys’ below 60 kg category alongwith Arpit Sharma of Jain Day Boarding School who won the bronze medal in 16-17 years boys category. On the occasion,team manager Aarti Kalia and Jyoti Kaushal, Manoj Kumar, Raman Sharma, Radhika Sharma, Karateka Sanchit Bhalla were present as special guests.