Hoshiarpur police register four fraud cases involving Rs 29L

The cybercrime police and district police have registered four cases of alleged fraud involving nearly Rs 29 lakh in Hoshiarpur district. Three cases relate to cyber fraud, in which victims allegedly lost Rs 10.48 lakh, while two people have been booked in a separate case involving an alleged fraud of Rs 18.50 lakh on the pretext of sending a youth to Australia.

According to a complaint filed by Kuldip Singh of Kalianpur village, a person who contacted him on WhatsApp allegedly introduced himself as an officer of the CRPF and ITBP. The caller claimed that Rs 53,488 had been deposited twice by mistake for a diesel payment and persuaded Kuldip to return the amount through a scanner. He later realised that he had been duped.

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In another case, Avtar Singh of Masitpal Kot village alleged that a WhatsApp caller posed as a police station in-charge posted in Chandigarh and told him that his grandson had been arrested in a rape case. The caller allegedly promised to secure his release if money was deposited into specified accounts. Avtar transferred Rs 1.98 lakh before realising that it was a fraud.

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Harwinder Singh of Pawe village told the cyber police that unidentified people allegedly cheated his son of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of installing a company tower. The suspects allegedly stopped responding after receiving the money.

Meanwhile, Kamaljit Singh of Nandachor complained to the SSP that travel agents Manvir Singh Chauhan of Sarhala Mundian and Raghvir Singh of Butar Kalan in Moga district allegedly took Rs 18.50 lakh to send his son to Australia. Following an inquiry by the DSP (Rural), a case was registered against the two accused.