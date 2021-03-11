Hoshiarpur: PPCB observes environment awareness week

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 31

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) is celebrating Environment Awareness Week in connection with World Environment Day on June 5. As part of this awareness campaign, a team of officials of the PPCB made people aware of the handling of the environment by establishing contact with people at different places.

Environment Engineer Shiv Kumar, Assistant Environment Engineer Charanjit Rai, Deepak Chadda, Junior Environment Engineer Maninderjit Singh Kaler’s team shared the information related to environment protection to the girl students of Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) Hoshiarpur.

Assistant Environment Engineers Charanjit Rai and Deepak Chadda made the students aware of pollution of air, water, earth, garbage management and prevention of single use plastic. During this, they told the students that how pollution spreads and how it can be prevented.

They said being careful about wastage of water, it should be stopped so that the depletion of groundwater be saved. That talked about the scientific management of garbage that different types of garbage should be disposed of separately and compost should be made of wet waste.