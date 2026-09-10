Hoshiarpur: Rana elected Tax Bar Association president

Advocate SP Rana was elected president of the Tax Bar Association, Hoshiarpur, for the third time, while advocate Gaurav Garg was elected general secretary for a third term on Wednesday.

The election was held in accordance with the directions of the Punjab and Haryana Bar Council, Chandigarh. Advocate Dharminder Judge was appointed returning officer. After scrutiny and verification of nomination papers, Rana and Garg were declared elected to the respective posts.

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Advocate Sunita Thakur was elected senior vice-president, Avtar Singh Kang vice-president, Rahul Passi senior joint secretary and Neenu Jain Syal secretary.

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The election was conducted under the patronage of advocate Avinash Rai Khanna, patron of the Bar. After his election, Rana announced the remaining office-bearers. Advocate Harish Aery was appointed chairman, Rajesh Ohri senior vice-chairman, SP Joshi vice-chairman and Narinder Joshi coordinator. Advocates Randhir Thakur and Kawal Parkash were appointed chief advisers.