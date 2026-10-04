Hoshiarpur rice millers flag storage crunch, demand Centre’s intervention

Members of the Rice Millers’ Association here on Saturday submitted a memorandum to former MP and senior BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna, highlighting the problems being faced by them in the procurement of paddy.

The association sought immediate measures to address issues related to paddy procurement, storage and delivery of milled rice, warning that the continuing problems could push the rice-milling industry into a financial crisis.

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The millers said they handled paddy storage every year in the interest of farmers and commission agents, but the shortage of storage space was making it increasingly difficult for them to continue operations.

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Around 35,000 to 40,000 racks of rice from the current season were still awaiting delivery, they said.

They claimed that inadequate storage capacity with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) was creating difficulties for millers and making the storage of fresh paddy an additional financial risk.

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Seek written assurance

The association demanded that the government provide a written assurance of adequate storage space by March 31 and clarify the policy on concessions in rice recovery in case of delays in lifting or delivery.

Khanna assured the delegation that he would make every effort to take up the issues with the Centre and seek their resolution.

District president Sanjeev Naiyyar, patron Paramjit Singh Motia, senior vice-president Virender Aggarwal and general secretary Mandeep Singh Mani were present.