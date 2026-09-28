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Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur: Rice millers flag storage issues as paddy procurement nears

Hoshiarpur: Rice millers flag storage issues as paddy procurement nears

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 12:04 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Rice millers in Punjab have raised concerns ahead of the paddy procurement season, citing the accumulation of old wheat and rice stocks in mills and government godowns, as well as the milling conditions fixed by the Centre.

District president of the Rice Millers Association Ajit Narang said here on Sunday that several millers had already discontinued operations due to what he termed impractical government policies, while those continuing to operate were facing mounting difficulties.

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Narang said millers wanted to cooperate with farmers, the state government and procurement agencies, but the existing milling conditions were not viable for them. “We will not enter into an agreement with the government under the present conditions,” he said, adding that the government could use the FCI pattern for storing paddy if required.

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He said nearly 45 per cent broken rice was generated from paddy, while the government accepted only 25 per cent, leaving the remaining 20 per cent for millers to sell in the open market, causing them financial losses.

Narang also claimed that hybrid paddy yielded around 64 kg of rice from 100 kg of paddy, whereas millers were required to deliver 67 kg to the government.

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He urged the authorities to ensure timely lifting of old stocks to prevent disruption in procurement, milling and delivery operations.

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