Hoshiarpur road finally recarpeted after five years

Jalandhar, October 20

Commuters between Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur can now heave a sigh of relief as the road from Rama Mandi in Jalandhar via Adampur and Nasrala has got freshly recarpeted.

The road had huge potholes owing to which the journey had become backbreaking with many preferring to take a longer detour via Phagwara to Hoshiarpur. It had been nearly five years since the road had become potholed, which had been growing larger adding to the woes of the commuters.

Ever since the road has been relaid, even shopkeepers are a relieved. They had been raising the issue time and again demanding expediting of the four-laning of the road, which had got held up due to pending vigilance inquiry in the land acquisition case.

Gurmeet S Monty Sehgal, who owns a filling station on the road, said, “We suffered huge losses in the business for the past five years as people had started avoiding the route due to bad condition of the road. Now, as people are slowly getting to know that the road is in good condition again, the footfall has begun to normalise.”

The potholed road had become a major issue for Adampur residents during the Lok Sabha bypoll, especially when Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show was to pass through the stretch. Mann had promised the voters in Adampur that he would get the work done soon after the poll code was lifted.

After the result was annouced, Mann had gone back and held a similar roadshow during which he announced that the road repair work would begin soon. He had said that there were some issues regarding the flyover work in Adampur owing to a pending litigation, but service lanes would be repaired and now the work has been completed. After becoming an MP, Sushil Rinku had met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to take up the matter since the road falls under the National Highways Authority of India. Gadkari had assured expediting of work.

