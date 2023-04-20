Hoshiarpur sees 10 fresh Covid cases

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 19

As many as 10 new Covid-19 cases were reported in district on Wednesday. Divulging the details about the Covid situation in the district, Civil Surgeon Dr Balwinder Kumar said 595 new samples were taken today and reports of 381 samples taken earlier were received, of which 10 were reported positive. He said there were 69 active cases in the district and the reports of 281 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 1,97,407 samples had been taken in the district, of which 42,621 were found positive.