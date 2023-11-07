Hoshiarpur sees 77% decline in farm fire cases this year, says DC

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 6

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said the district administration and the agriculture department are continuously making farmers aware of the smooth management of stubble with several efforts.

She said till November 3, fire incidents have been recorded at 50 places in the district by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, Ludhiana, whereas 222 incidents were recorded last year till this date. It shows a decline of 77 per cent in fire incidents as compared to last year.

The Deputy Commissioner also took stock of the stubble management work in the district. She visited Nariyala village of Mahilpur block where she appealed to farmers to manage the stubble, instead of burning it. She also visited the fields of farmers who are sowing wheat by managing the stubble without burning it with the help of super seeder.

Harminder Singh, a farmer who was present on the occasion, said with the help of his super seeder, he was helping other farmers to sow wheat at a reasonable rate without burning the stubble. Sowing had been done by farmers in about 100 acres using this method.

The DC appealed to farmers not to burn the stubble at all and stressed on proper management of it with the help of the machinery available in the district. She instructed the officials of the Agriculture Department to provide all possible help to the farmers and visit the fields regularly so that incidents of burning of stubble do not occur in the district.

