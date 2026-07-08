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Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur SHO, accused by FBI of extortion, sent to Police Lines

Hoshiarpur SHO, accused by FBI of extortion, sent to Police Lines

The FBI has alleged that the cop was trying to implicate a US-based family in a false murder case in India

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:23 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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FBI has released a video statement of the case and also put details of the same on its official website. Photo credit: FBI/X
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The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has accused Punjab Police SHO Gurinderjit Singh Nagra of Tanda Police Station, Hoshiarpur, of a $400,000 extortion bid.

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The FBI has alleged that the cop was trying to implicate a US-based family in a false murder case in India. The FBI has released a video statement of the case and also put details of the same on its official website.

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DIG Jalandhar Range Naveen Singla said, "We too got to know of it from the FBI's Los Angeles webpage. The SHO has been transferred to Police Lines. To ensure a fair probe, the inquiry has been marked outside Hoshiarpur. I have asked SP (D) Jalandhar Vineet Ahlawat to investigate the matter and report to the department as soon as possible."

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Reacting to the development, SAD leader Bikram Majithia wrote on X, "Just as the FBI sought the extradition of Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, a Punjab Police officer has now also come under the FBI's scanner. The Punjab Police, once known for its reputation, has today become a symbol of global embarrassment."

Congress Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira said, "The filing of chargesheet against Punjab Police officer for extortion of US $4,00,000 has come as a big blot and question mark on the functioning of Punjab Police."

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