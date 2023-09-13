Hoshiarpur sisters bring laurels, emerge U-19 doubles champ

Jalandhar, September 12
Hoshiarpur-based girls — Radhika Sharma (17) and Tanvi Sharma (14) — have done Punjab proud once again by bagging a gold medal in under-19 girls’ doubles National Badminton Championship held in Bengaluru. The girls reached the finals of the event which was held this morning.
Studying in Trinity School of Hoshiarpur, the girls trained by their mother Meenu Sharma have already been bringing medals for the state. Their father is serving as a superintendent in the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hoshiarpur.
A Class IX student, Tanvi had earlier created history by winning three gold and one silver medal in the National Badminton Championship held at Bhubaneswar, playing in the categories above her age group. She had won the final of U-15, U-17 and also one gold in U-15 mix doubles. She had also bagged a silver in U-19 singles. She had then become the first player from India to achieve this feat surpassing the victories of top shuttlers like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer
'She's dead', Auderer laughs and says 'it's a regular person...
Supreme Court refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench
Will study if a bigger Bench required, says CJI
Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma
Rajnath lays foundation stone, says will prove to be a game-...