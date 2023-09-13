Hoshiarpur sisters bring laurels, emerge U-19 doubles champ

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 12

Hoshiarpur-based girls — Radhika Sharma (17) and Tanvi Sharma (14) — have done Punjab proud once again by bagging a gold medal in under-19 girls’ doubles National Badminton Championship held in Bengaluru. The girls reached the finals of the event which was held this morning.

Studying in Trinity School of Hoshiarpur, the girls trained by their mother Meenu Sharma have already been bringing medals for the state. Their father is serving as a superintendent in the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hoshiarpur.

A Class IX student, Tanvi had earlier created history by winning three gold and one silver medal in the National Badminton Championship held at Bhubaneswar, playing in the categories above her age group. She had won the final of U-15, U-17 and also one gold in U-15 mix doubles. She had also bagged a silver in U-19 singles. She had then become the first player from India to achieve this feat surpassing the victories of top shuttlers like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.

#Hoshiarpur