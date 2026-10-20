Hoshiarpur teachers to observe mass casual leave on Oct 21

Teachers belonging to various unions in Hoshiarpur district have decided to observe mass casual leave on October 21 in support of the state-wide protest call given by Punjab employee unions.

A delegation of teacher union leaders submitted a notice regarding the proposed mass leave to District Education Officer Harjinder Kaur and Deputy District Education Officer Amandeep Sharma.

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The delegation was led by Sukhdev Dansiwal, district president of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF); Inder Sukhdeep Singh Odhra, its general secretary; Pritpal Singh Chautala, district president of the Government Teachers Union; Baljit Singh Mehimowal, district general secretary of the Old Pension Achievement Front; Praveen Sherpur, joint secretary; and Sarabjit Kang of the Adhyapak Dal.

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The leaders said their demands included the release of full dearness allowance, withdrawal of the alleged anti-employee letters dated July 17, 2020 and January 15, 2015, implementation of the Old Pension Scheme notification issued in 2022, restoration of all withdrawn allowances, including the rural allowance, and regularisation of contractual employees.

They said teachers would participate in protest demonstrations across the state to press the government to accept their demands. Vinay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Satnam Singh, Nand Ram, Varinder Saini, Rakesh Kumar, Rajinder Hejma, Balbir Singh Dhami, Hans Raj and Daljit Singh were among those present.