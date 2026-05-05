Hoshiarpur team beat Fatehgarh Sahib by 147 runs in cricket tourney

The Hoshiarpur Under-23 cricket team registered a convincing 147-run victory over Fatehgarh Sahib in the Inter-District U-23 Tournament organised by the Punjab Cricket Association.

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According to HDCA secretary Dr Raman Ghai, Hoshiarpur, after winning the toss, Hoshiarpur team elected to bat first in the 50-over match and posted an impressive total of 322 runs in 46.5 overs. The highlight of the innings was a knock of 175 runs by Rachit Soni.

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Krishan Walia contributed 29 runs, while Aishveer and Harsh Chauhan added 20 runs each. Manveer Singh Heer and captain Harmandeep chipped in with 19 and 18 runs respectively. For Fatehgarh Sahib, Saksham Katyal and Parmish Kumar claimed three wickets each.

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Chasing a target of 323 runs, Fatehgarh Sahib were bowled out for 175 runs in 30.2 overs. Parmish top-scored with 78 runs, while Saksham Katyal made 49. Hoshiarpur’s bowling attack was led by young pacer Krishan Walia, who took five wickets for 47 runs. Aseesjot picked up four wickets, while Dhruv Bhanganiya claimed one. Congratulating the team, HDCA officials and coaches praised the players for their outstanding performance.