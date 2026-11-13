Hoshiarpur to get box cricket ground, skating track at Rs 35L

MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa on Wednesday launched the construction work on box cricket ground and skating track projects at the District Council complex here. The projects will be completed at a cost of Rs 35 lakh under the Punjab government’s Rangla Punjab initiative.

Jimpa said providing better sports facilities and encouraging youngsters to take up sports were among his priorities. He added that more than 30 sports parks had already been developed in villages falling under the Assembly constituency to provide children and youth access to sports facilities near their homes.

He said the judo hall at the indoor stadium had also been expanded and other facilities improved. The MLA said the new skating track would provide children with a safe place to practise, as many were earlier forced to skate on roads, exposing them to the risk of accidents. A trainer would also be provided to guide children and help them develop their skills. He said the state government was making efforts to strengthen sports culture and keep youngsters away from drugs.