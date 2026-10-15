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Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur to prepare 60-day action plan for drug-affected hotspots

Hoshiarpur to prepare 60-day action plan for drug-affected hotspots

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 11:08 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Around 250 Anganwadi workers to participate in awareness event promoting women’s empowerment, child safety and a drug-free society. Image for representational purposes only.
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Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik have directed officials to prepare specific 60-day action plans to bring tangible improvements in identified drug-affected hotspots across Hoshiarpur district.

At a review meeting, the officers asked officials to assess the ground realities, local problems and challenges of each hotspot and prepare practical, result-oriented micro plans with clear timelines and expected outcomes.

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Jain said that besides improving basic amenities, the plans should include innovative measures to tackle drug abuse. These would include installing CCTV cameras, improving street lighting, beautification of areas and other targeted interventions suited to local needs.

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SSP Malik stressed the need for hotspot-specific strategies to prevent drug-related activities, monitor sensitive locations and ensure effective action. He also called for better coordination among departments and concrete measures at the grassroots level.

Both officers directed the concerned officials to submit accurate hotspot data, presentations and action plans within the stipulated timeframe to ensure measurable improvements within 60 days.

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