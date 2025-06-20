DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur top Pool-A, enter quarterfinals with 7-wicket win

Hoshiarpur top Pool-A, enter quarterfinals with 7-wicket win

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:40 AM Jun 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In the Under-19 Women’s Cricket Inter District Tournament organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, the Hoshiarpur team secured the first position in Pool-A with 16 points by earning its fourth consecutive victory.

Advertisement

This big win has helped Hoshiarpur advance to the quarterfinals. The team registered a significant victory in its last league match by defeating Fatehgarh Sahib by 7 wickets, thanks to the brilliant all-round performance of Captain Surabhi.

Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA) Secretary Dr Raman Ghai shared that in this 50-over match, Fatehgarh Sahib batted first and scored 114 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 46.3 overs. Sonia Rajput contributed 31 runs and Bableen Kaur added 27 runs. Bowling for Hoshiarpur, Aastha Sharma took 3 wickets, Surabhi and Jessica Jassal took 2 wickets each, and Vanshika claimed 1 wicket.

Advertisement

Chasing a target of 115 runs in 50 overs, Hoshiarpur won the match by 7 wickets, scoring 117 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 39.3 overs. Captain Surabhi remained unbeaten with 44 runs, while Sanjana scored an unbeaten 43. Bowling for Fatehgarh Sahib, Avika Dhir took 2 wickets.

Dr Ghai added that Hoshiarpur’s quarterfinal match will be against Amritsar. HDCA President Dr Daljit Khela congratulated the team on behalf of the association. On this occasion, Chairman of the Tournament Committee Dr Pankaj Shiv, Joint Secretary Vivek Sahni and members of the association also congratulated the team and wished them all the best for the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts