Hoshiarpur top Pool-A, enter quarterfinals with 7-wicket win

In the Under-19 Women’s Cricket Inter District Tournament organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, the Hoshiarpur team secured the first position in Pool-A with 16 points by earning its fourth consecutive victory.

This big win has helped Hoshiarpur advance to the quarterfinals. The team registered a significant victory in its last league match by defeating Fatehgarh Sahib by 7 wickets, thanks to the brilliant all-round performance of Captain Surabhi.

Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA) Secretary Dr Raman Ghai shared that in this 50-over match, Fatehgarh Sahib batted first and scored 114 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 46.3 overs. Sonia Rajput contributed 31 runs and Bableen Kaur added 27 runs. Bowling for Hoshiarpur, Aastha Sharma took 3 wickets, Surabhi and Jessica Jassal took 2 wickets each, and Vanshika claimed 1 wicket.

Chasing a target of 115 runs in 50 overs, Hoshiarpur won the match by 7 wickets, scoring 117 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 39.3 overs. Captain Surabhi remained unbeaten with 44 runs, while Sanjana scored an unbeaten 43. Bowling for Fatehgarh Sahib, Avika Dhir took 2 wickets.

Dr Ghai added that Hoshiarpur’s quarterfinal match will be against Amritsar. HDCA President Dr Daljit Khela congratulated the team on behalf of the association. On this occasion, Chairman of the Tournament Committee Dr Pankaj Shiv, Joint Secretary Vivek Sahni and members of the association also congratulated the team and wished them all the best for the quarterfinals.