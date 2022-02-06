Hoshiarpur tops Punjab in disposal of cVigil complaints

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 5

The district has topped the state in timely disposal of complaints received on cVigil app with 100 per cent complaint resolution within the stipulated time of 100 minutes fixed by the Election Commission. According to the performance report of the district and Assembly constituencies by the EC, the average time of resolving complaints in Hoshiarpur had been 23.12 minutes, which is best in Punjab. The second major achievement was that all seven Assembly constituencies in the district had achieved 100 per cent performance. Apart from this, one complaint was resolved in just 8.33 minutes.

Praising the efforts of returning officers, cVigil team and flying squad teams, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Apneet Riyat said all officers and employees should work with the same dedication in future also so that the Assembly elections are conducted in a smooth and transparent manner. She said the district administration was proud of such officers and employees who are performing their responsibilities with full dedication and hard work.

She said the district is at the first place in the entire state in terms of average handling time of complaints coming through cVigil, where complaints are being settled on an average of 23 minutes 12 seconds. Apart from this, the district is also the top in the entire state in resolving 100 per cent complaints in all Assembly constituencies of the district. “So far 336 complaints have been received on c-Vigil and all have been resolved in less than the stipulated time,” said Riyait.