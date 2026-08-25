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Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur: Trader booked for felling of khair

Hoshiarpur: Trader booked for felling of khair

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 11:00 AM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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The Bullowal police have booked the owner of Amayara Herbs Pvt Ltd and another person following a complaint by the Forest Department regarding the alleged illegal procurement and use of khair wood at the company’s unit in Satiana village.

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Forest Range Officer Kirandeep Singh, in her complaint, alleged that company owner Dipanshu Mehta, along with his associates, was involved in the illegal felling of khair trees and use of the wood.

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The case follows a raid conducted by a Forest Department team at the factory about a week ago. During the inspection, the department had claimed to have recovered a large quantity of khair wood and finished catechu (katha), allegedly worth crores of rupees. The factory was subsequently sealed.

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