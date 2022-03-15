Hoshiarpur: Two killed in road accidents

Hoshiarpur, March 14
Two persons, including a woman, were killed in separate road accidents in the district in the past 24 hours. In the first incident, Manu Kataria, a resident of local Mohalla Katche Quarters, told the police that on March 12 his cousin Rajkumar, who had gone to Singriwala bypass for some work, got killed after a vehicle hit him.
In another case, Vijay Kumar, a resident of Dosarka, lodged a complaint with the Hajipur police station. He told that he was returning home from Kathgarh temple with his wife Jyoti (28) on his two-wheeler. When he reached near Bhalowal, a trailer hit them. His wife died in the mishap and he received injuries. After the said accident, the accused driver left the trailer and fled. The police have registered a case. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
A convoy of 160 civilian cars leaves the encircled port city...
No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US
India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...
Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs
Govt says working on promotion of domestic tourism | Vax dri...
India logs 2,568 new Covid infections, 97 more deaths
Covid recovery rate improves to 98.72 per cent
Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal on March 31
The candidates can file nominations to the Returning Officer...