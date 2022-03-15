Hoshiarpur: Two killed in road accidents

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 14

Two persons, including a woman, were killed in separate road accidents in the district in the past 24 hours. In the first incident, Manu Kataria, a resident of local Mohalla Katche Quarters, told the police that on March 12 his cousin Rajkumar, who had gone to Singriwala bypass for some work, got killed after a vehicle hit him.

In another case, Vijay Kumar, a resident of Dosarka, lodged a complaint with the Hajipur police station. He told that he was returning home from Kathgarh temple with his wife Jyoti (28) on his two-wheeler. When he reached near Bhalowal, a trailer hit them. His wife died in the mishap and he received injuries. After the said accident, the accused driver left the trailer and fled. The police have registered a case. —