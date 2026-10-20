DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur U-17 football team enter state-level semi-finals

Hoshiarpur U-17 football team enter state-level semi-finals

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:22 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Football players during a practice session in Jalandhar. FILE
Advertisement

The Hoshiarpur Under-17 boys’ football team defeated Kapurthala 2-1 in the quarter-final of the state-level football tournament being held under the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2026 on Monday.

District Sports Officer Surjit Singh said players from districts across Punjab were participating in the tournament in the Under-14, Under-17, Under-21, 21-30 years and 31-40 years age categories.

Advertisement

In another Under-17 quarter-final, Patiala defeated Ropar 2-1 to advance to the semi-final. In the 31-40 years boys’ category, Ludhiana defeated Amritsar 2-1 in the semi-final to enter the final. In the other semi-final, SBS Nagar edged out Hoshiarpur 1-0 to secure a place in the final.

Advertisement

The third day of the tournament concluded successfully, the DSO said. The boys’ and men’s events are being held from October 17 to 20, while the girls’ and women’s competitions will take place from October 20 to 23. The remaining final matches will be held on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts