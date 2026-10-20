Hoshiarpur U-17 football team enter state-level semi-finals

The Hoshiarpur Under-17 boys’ football team defeated Kapurthala 2-1 in the quarter-final of the state-level football tournament being held under the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2026 on Monday.

District Sports Officer Surjit Singh said players from districts across Punjab were participating in the tournament in the Under-14, Under-17, Under-21, 21-30 years and 31-40 years age categories.

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In another Under-17 quarter-final, Patiala defeated Ropar 2-1 to advance to the semi-final. In the 31-40 years boys’ category, Ludhiana defeated Amritsar 2-1 in the semi-final to enter the final. In the other semi-final, SBS Nagar edged out Hoshiarpur 1-0 to secure a place in the final.

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The third day of the tournament concluded successfully, the DSO said. The boys’ and men’s events are being held from October 17 to 20, while the girls’ and women’s competitions will take place from October 20 to 23. The remaining final matches will be held on Tuesday.