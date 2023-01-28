Hoshiarpur will be made eco-tourism hub: Minister

Hoshiarpur, January 27
Forest and Wildlife Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said Hoshiarpur was being developed as eco-friendly tourism hub. He said it had been started with Thana Nature Retreat and Jungle Safari established at Thana Dam and now similar initiatives were being taken at other places of Hoshiarpur. He was addressing those present while visiting the nature awareness camp site and Takkhani Wildlife Sanctuary after inaugurating the renovated Chohal Rest House.
He said eco-friendly huts would be prepared, besides making nature awareness camps, a nature trail track would also be prepared for jungle safari so that not only from the district but also the people of other districts could enjoy this natural tourist place.
While visiting Takkhani Wildlife Sanctuary, the minister said in order to make people aware of wild animals, tourism promotion projects would be started.
