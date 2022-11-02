Hoshiarpur woman held ‘hostage’ in Muscat

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 1

A local woman who managed to reach Muscat in search of greener pastures finds herself stuck with a trafficker. On the complaint of the victim's family, the Chabbewal police have booked a couple who allegedly sent her abroad.

Pakhar Singh, a resident of Harmoye village at Mehtiana, has lodged a complaint with the police that his wife, Kamaljit Kaur, used to do sewing work in Patti village. One Deepika, who was the victim's customer, told his wife that her husband Rajesh Kumar sent women to Muscat, where they got good jobs. Trusting her, he gave Rs 30,000 to the accused in May to send his wife to Muscat. On reaching there, a person named Mohammed Faiz took his wife to some place. His wife informed him over phone that the accused already has about 25 women, who had been taken hostage in a room and they are being physically abused. Pakhar requested Mohd Faiz to send his wife back. However, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 2.80 lakh in lieu. Pakhar has told the police that he hasn’t been able to talk to his wife for the past few days. He has expressed apprehension that the said accused has snatched his wife's phone.

The complainant had alleged that accused Deepika and her husband Rajesh were in collusion with the accused. The accused have kept his wife hostage illegally and Rs 2.80 lakh is being demanded from them to send her back home.